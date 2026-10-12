Three Bulgarian tennis players with record rankings in the WTA rankings

Bulgarian women's tennis experienced one of its strongest days, after three of our leading players recorded the best rankings of their careers in the world rankings.

The country's top player Elizara Yaneva continues her rise and climbed three positions to No. 146 in the world. This is a new personal record for the 19-year-old from Plovdiv. On Monday, Yaneva will begin her participation in the strong WTA 125 tournament in Mallorca, where she is seeded No. 7 and will start against the Italian Jennifer Ruggeri.

Our second player Rositsa Dencheva also made an excellent jump. The player from Pleven progressed by ten places and is now No. 195 in the world – also a top achievement for her. This week Dencheva will play at the W50 tournament in Stara Zagora, where she will be among the seeded tennis players.

Our third-ranked player, Lidia Encheva, also set a record. The player from Silistra climbed nine positions to No. 348 in the world. She is currently in Mallorca, where she is participating in the qualifiers and today she will play the final match to enter the main draw against Ukrainian Daria Esipchuk.

At the top of the world rankings is still Elena Rybakina, followed by Arina Sabalenka. The finalist from Beijing Mira Andreeva climbed to third place, which is the best in her career.