Alexander Zverev will finish 2026 as world No. 1

Alexander Zverev will certainly finish 2026 as No. 1 in the ATP world rankings. This became clear after Carlos Alcaraz was eliminated in the third round of the “Masters“ tournament in Shanghai.

The German was already sure that he would top the rankings for the first time in his career, after the previous leader Yannick Sinner announced the end of the season. The Italian will lose the points earned during the same period in 2025.

Zverev will officially take first place on November 2, after the tournament in Vienna. The German will remain at the top after the ATP Finals in Turin, as Alcaraz, who is third, is too far behind to return to the top.

Two Grand Slam titles and a dream of the top spot

During the season, Zverev won “Roland Garros“ and the US Open. “This has been a fantastic season for me with the victories in Paris and New York, and the thought of finishing the year in first place is a dream come true”, the tennis player told the ATP.

Despite his secure climb to the top, Zverev is continuing his participation in Shanghai. In the round of 16, he will face Alexander Bublik.

Second oldest in history to debut at the top

When he becomes No. 1, Zverev will be 29 years and 196 days old. This will make him the second oldest tennis player to top the world rankings for the first time.

The only older debutant at the top was Australian John Newcombe, who took first place at 30 years and 11 days.

Sinner finished 2025 strongly with titles in Vienna, the “Masters“ tournament in Paris and the ATP Finals in Turin. In each of the three matches for the title, he defeated Zverev. Due to his withdrawal, the Italian will lose approximately a quarter of his points.