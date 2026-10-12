Giovanni Malago expects to be re-elected as president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in the December 14 elections. “If I expect a second candidacy? To put it mildly, yes“, he told Rai Radio 1.

Malago specified that the final decision must be made by the football structures. Serie A clubs will discuss their position on October 16. “I think it is right and obligatory for them to decide. It depends on them. Of course, I hope“, he said.

Candidacy not yet official

As of October 12, Malago's candidacy had not been officially submitted. However, he has made it clear that he wants to remain at the helm of the federation after being elected in June with 68.58% of the vote. The other candidate, Giovanni Abete, received 29.17%.

The previous vote was called into question because Malago was not registered as a member of the FIGC. According to the rules, this is a necessary condition for holding the presidency. It was this problem that necessitated the holding of new elections.

Malago becomes commissioner of the federation

On October 6, the Italian Olympic Committee placed the FIGC under special administration and appointed Malago himself as extraordinary commissioner. The decision was unanimously approved by its governing bodies.

Malago thus lost the presidency, but retained a management role until the new vote was held. The president of the Italian Olympic Committee, Luciano Buonfiglio, said that Malago was the victim of an administrative error and that it was not fair for him to suffer the consequences.

“It is a sad and embarrassing case, but in the end logic and common sense prevailed“, Malago said after the decision.

Elections scheduled for December 14

The new vote is to determine both the president and the federal council of the FIGC. It will take place on December 14 in Rome. Until then, Malago will act as an extraordinary commissioner and will lead the preparations for the elections.

The outcome depends on his official nomination and the support of the individual football components. Serie A has already backed the agreement reached to govern the federation, but the final decision on the candidacy will be made before the electoral assembly.