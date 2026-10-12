New problems for Manchester United before Atletico – two starters miss training

Manchester United will most likely be without two of its main players for the visit of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, British media report.

Full-back Luke Shaw and midfielder Kobe Meyno did not participate in today's training of the "Red Devils" due to physical problems.

Michael Carrick's team is in a series of four consecutive matches without a win in all competitions. The last success was at the start of the Champions League – a convincing 4:0 over the Azerbaijani Sabah. The 20-time English champions were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham at the weekend, despite leading until the end of normal time and playing with a man more.

For the visit of "Metropolitan" on Tuesday, Benjamin Shesko, Patrick Dorgu and Nousair Mazraoui are certain to be out, as they are nursing injuries.

The good news for Carrick is the return to training of Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutch centre-back took full part in the session today. He has not played since November last year, after undergoing back surgery.