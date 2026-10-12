Dobrudzha fans demand the resignation of head coach Diyan Bozhilov after the 0:3 home loss to Chernomorets 1919 Burgas. The supporters have expressed their dissatisfaction after the series of poor results, reports “Mach Telegraf“.

The defeat at the “Druzhba“ stadium left the team from Dobrich in 17th place in the Second League with 9 points after 12 rounds. Dobrudzha is only one point away from the last team above the relegation zone – Sportist Svoge.

Chernomorets took the lead in the 36th minute through Zhivko Petkov. After the break, Krasian Kolev scored twice – in the 74th and 86th minutes to make the final score 0:3. The result moved Burgas up to third place with 24 points.

According to “Mach Telegraf“, Dobrudzha fans are increasingly negative towards Bozhilov due to the team's performance. The publication also claims that the club's benefactor Yordan Yordanov requested that the coach be fired some time ago, but an official separation has not yet occurred.

According to data cited by “Mach Telegraf“, Bozhilov has led Dobrudzha in 11 matches, in which the team has recorded two wins, three draws and six losses. This statistic covers the period since the specialist has been in charge of the team, and differs from the total number of matches Dobrudzha has played during the season.

Bozhilov took over the team in June with a three-year contract. His appointment was presented as a long-term project related to the development of the squad and the integration of young football players.

In August, Yordan Yordanov stated that the main sporting and technical goal for Dobrudzha is to retain its place in the Second League. “If the club has the support of the public of the city of Dobrich, I think that the words “bankruptcy“ and “liquidation“ are very far from the truth“, he said at the time.

At the moment, there is no officially announced decision on the release of Diyan Bozhilov. Dobrudzha's next match is on October 19, when the team hosts Montana.