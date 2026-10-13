Dani Carvajal finally finds new team

Getafe are close to signing former Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal. According to the latest reports in Spain, the transfer has already been approved by La Liga after negotiations were delayed due to the strict financial rules of the Spanish championship.

The 34-year-old right-back is a free agent after his contract with Real Madrid expired in the summer. His appearance on the transfer market surprised many, and soon after it became clear that Getafe was in talks to sign him.

According to transfer journalist Matteo Moreto, the two sides have already exchanged the necessary documents. Carvajal is expected to sign his contract with Getafe today or tomorrow morning, ending weeks of uncertainty over his future.