Kubarsi: We all know that Yamal is the best football player in the world, he deserves the "Golden Ball"

Barcelona defender Pau Kubarsi spoke to the media before Galatasaray's visit in the Champions League. The Spaniard took part in the official press conference together with head coach Hansi Flick and warned that the Catalans will face a serious test in Istanbul.

„We expect an opponent with clear attacking ideas, who will give their all, especially in front of their own audience. That's why it's extremely important to be fully focused from the first minute," said Kubarsi.

The young defender paid special attention to the atmosphere that the supporters of the Turkish giants create during home matches.

„We know Galatasaray's strengths and we know what kind of atmosphere awaits us at their stadium. We have to impose our own game and pay attention to the small details. The beginning will certainly be difficult. We need to stay united and focused. We have to be careful with certain players, but most of all with the team as a whole," he explained.

Kubarsi also commented on the upcoming clash with Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, against whom he has already had the opportunity to play.

„I faced Osimhen during my debut a few years ago. Since then, a lot has changed for both him and me. We will have to be as focused as possible and pay special attention to his attacking qualities“, added the defender.

The Spaniard admitted that the busy calendar requires careful management of his playing time.

“I have accumulated a lot of matches, and Flick takes care of the distribution of my minutes. I try to recover and take care of myself in the best way possible so that I can maintain a high level“, shared Kubarsi.

One of the most interesting topics at the press conference was related to Lamine Yamal and the possibility of the young Barcelona star winning the “Ballon d'Or“.

“We all know that Lamine is the best footballer in the world. This is visible on the pitch and he deserves the “Ballon d'Or“. Maybe I could be among the candidates, but I would gladly give him the award. After all, he is the more popular of the two of us“, said Kubarsi with a smile.

In conclusion, the 19-year-old footballer stressed that age cannot serve as an excuse for performance on the pitch, and expressed confidence in the current state of Barcelona.

“When I am on the pitch, I have to fulfill my duties like everyone else, regardless of whether I am 19 or 34. I am still at the beginning of my career and I am experiencing many new things, but that is not an excuse. Age does not matter.

We do not feel invincible because every match is different. However, we are in a very good period, the atmosphere in the dressing room is extremely positive and we have great confidence in our own abilities“, concluded Kubarsi.