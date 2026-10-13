CSKA defender in doubt for Monaco, Argentine returns

CSKA defender Jean-Philippe Gbamen is a serious question mark for the match with Monaco at the start of the Conference League. The Ivorian missed the away match against CSKA 1948, with the medical staff of the "reds" doing everything possible to get him ready for the home match against the "Monegasques".

The good news for the "army" is that Angelo Martino will be available for the match on Thursday. The Argentine was forced to be substituted at half-time in Bistrica after feeling pain.

CSKA began its preparations for the start of the Conference League yesterday. Tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. Marcus Gizdol will give a press conference, and the official training of the army personnel will take place at 4:00 p.m. at the base in Pancharevo.