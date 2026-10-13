Premier League club chiefs are already discussing the possibility of Manchester City being expelled with immediate effect

Premier League club chiefs are already discussing the possibility of Manchester City being expelled from the championship with immediate effect because of the financial violations for which it was found guilty. According to the “Independent“ newspaper, a representative of an elite club has described the situation as “absurd“, warning that it could escalate into a “riot“. According to the publication, chiefs have already exchanged messages with each other to discuss whether to request the immediate removal of the “citizens“ and whether the remaining 15 clubs would support such a proposal.

According to Premier League rules, the exclusion of a club is among the possible sanctions for proven violations, but such a decision requires the support of the necessary majority. Although the possibility of a vote is being discussed, such a scenario currently seems unlikely due to disagreements between the clubs.

An independent commission ruled that Manchester City was guilty of a total of 114 out of 115 charges of serious financial misconduct, including providing inaccurate information and failing to comply with obligations to cooperate with the investigation between 2009 and 2018. “The Citizens“ categorically dispute the conclusions and on October 1 lodged an appeal against the conclusions. It is pending consideration by an independent appeal panel, and after the procedures are completed, a possible sanction must be determined by a new independent body. Possible penalties include points deductions, fines and expulsion from the Premier League, but there is no final decision on a specific measure yet.