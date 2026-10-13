Valentin Yordanov: Our wrestling is close to the bottom

Valentin Yordanov supported the candidacy of Todor Angelov for president of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation and stated that the sport is in a difficult state. The 1996 Atlanta Olympic champion said that “there is not much left to the bottom“.

Yordanov stood before the media together with two-time Olympic champion Armen Nazaryan and the long-time sponsor of Bulgarian wrestling Grisha Ganchev. He explained that the support for Angelov is dictated by the desire to unite the coaches, clubs and athletes.

„We want to make changes, to unite our efforts and there should be no quarrels between this and that“, said Valentin Yordanov.

The former chairman of the federation said that it is not about financial gains or revenge. According to him, people from Bulgaria and abroad call him asking what is happening with the national sport. Yordanov said that the goal is for the country to once again be proud of its performance at the Olympic Games and world championships.

The dispute over Novikov and Milov

Yordanov also commented on the absence of Semen Novikov and Kiril Milov from the squad for the world championship. He identified the two as potential medalists and insisted that in the future there should be a clear regulation for determining the participants.

On the subject, the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation pointed out that the CSKA athletes did not comply with the rules for centralized training. The camp of Novikov and Milov has stated that they want to prepare with their personal coaches.

„It hurts us that they will not participate in the World Championship, and they are potential medalists“, said Yordanov.

He added that more help should be provided to clubs and young wrestlers. Yordanov also stated that he will not withdraw from the sport and will continue to help Bulgarian wrestling.

Extraordinary meeting on October 17

Todor Angelov is the candidate supported by Yordanov, Nazaryan and Grisha Ganchev. The extraordinary general meeting of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation is scheduled for October 17 in Sofia.

Armen Nazaryan also called for unity and said he supports Angelov. He called on the current president of the federation, Stanka Zlateva, to resign, accusing her of dividing Bulgarian wrestling.

Valentin Yordanov is an Olympic champion, seven-time world champion and seven-time European champion. He led the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation for years and remains one of the most recognizable figures in the history of Bulgarian sports.

Sources: corner.dir.bg, bta.bg, bntnews.bg