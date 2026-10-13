"Bulgarian Sports Totalizator" becomes the main partner of BOK until the end of 2028.

State enterprise “Bulgarian Sports Totalizator“ (BST) and the Bulgarian Olympic Committee (BOC) have concluded a long-term cooperation agreement covering the Olympic cycle until the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The event at the Ministry of Youth and Sports was attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov, President of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee Vessela Lecheva and Executive Director of “Bulgarian Sports Totalizator“ Tervel Penkov.

For its part, the Bulgarian Olympic Committee continues to work to create conditions that support the preparation and participation of Bulgarian athletes in the Olympic Games.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov emphasized that the revenues of the BST have increased and the current contract is a result of this.

„This is the first time a long-term agreement has been signed between the totalizer and the BOK. This is how we show a concrete result of our joint work over the past four months. At the beginning of the mandate, we promised better management and control of public funds. Our goal is to guarantee the peace of mind of our Olympians in the upcoming Olympic year. I hope that the funds will benefit our athletes“, said Minister Keryazov.

„I would like to express my immense gratitude to the MMS and the BST. This is the basis for a long-term cooperation between the BOC and the BST, which will enable us to realize our long-term goals. I hope that it will not be only until Los Angeles, but also for the following years. This is the most natural partnership between the state lottery and the Olympic Committee. In a number of countries, state lotteries support the Olympic movement in this way. I thank you for the new building and for the Minister of Sports, who put an important signature for the new BOC building“, said Vessela Lecheva in turn.