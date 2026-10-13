Dimitar Kuzmanov continues in the second round of the tournament in Olbia after a convincing victory

Bulgarian tennis player Dimitar Kuzmanov qualified without a doubt for the second round of the hard court tournament of the “Challenger“ 125 series in Olbia (Italy). In his first match of the main draw, Miko defeated the host Simone Masellani, who participated with an invitation from the organizers (“wild card“), 6:1, 6:1 in just 74 minutes of play.

Kuzmanov, who occupies 367th place in the world rankings and successfully overcame the playoffs after two victories, gave absolutely no chance to his opponent. The Plovdiv player started off strong with a quick 4:0 lead in the first set, then closed it with another breakthrough at 6:1. The second part developed according to an identical scenario – complete dominance from the bottom of the court, two unanswered breaks and another 6:1.

In the next stage of the competition, Kuzmanov expects a significantly more serious test. His opponent will be the number 2 seed in the scheme Damir Dzumhur. The Bosnian veteran (No. 103 in the world) secured a place in the second round after a three-set battle against Tunisian Aziz Dugaz – 6:3, 2:6, 6:3.

So far, Kuzmanov and former world No. 23 Dzhumhur have faced each other twice, with the balance tied - one win for each.