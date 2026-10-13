Legendary Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will no longer hold operational positions in the management of Italian giants Milan, reports Sky Sport Italia. The decision to reshuffle was made by Ibrahimovic and the owner of the “Rossoneri“ Jerry Cardinale. The media outlet specifies that the current head coach of the team, Ruben Amorim, has no relation to the changes that have occurred.

Since the summer of 2024, Ibrahimovic has held the position of senior advisor to Cardinale and had a direct say in the sports and technical processes of “San Siro“. Despite his withdrawal from the daily work of Milan, the Swede remains part of the structure of the investment fund RedBird Capital. He has a current 5-year contract with the company worth $ 5 million, but in the future he will not interfere in the operational and management decisions at the club.

The change is not a surprise to those familiar with the situation in Milan. Over the past few months, Zlatan had drastically reduced his presence at the club's base “Milanello“. The main reason for his withdrawal was the serious conflict he entered into with the team's previous head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

With this step, Ibrahimovic officially distances himself from the direct sports and technical authority at the “Rossoneri“, although he maintains his strategic partnership with the American owners. In the coming weeks, it remains to be seen how the restructuring of the management model will affect the daily processes at the club and the work of the new sports staff.