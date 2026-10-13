Deniz Danev won the European weightlifting title in Albania

Deniz Danev earned the European weightlifting title at the U20 and U23 championships in Durres, Albania. The Bulgarian weightlifter triumphed in the 60 kg category among the older ones. The competitor of Radoslav and Kristina Atanasovi in the TSK club – Ruse won the gold medal in the match, after collecting 263 kg (118+145).

Danev was third after the clean and jerk, after overcoming 115 and 118 kg, failing only at 120 kg. In the clean and jerk, the Bulgarian started at 142 kg, then confidently handled 145 kg, with which he sealed the title and gold in the exercise. In his last attempt, the Ruse native turned around, but he almost failed to lift 150 kg.

Giga Odikadze (Georgia) came in second with 262 kg (120+142), and Seryan Kudanyan (Armenia) came last on the podium with 256 kg (117+139). Danev took bronze in the clean and jerk after the Turk Harun Algul lifted 119 kg, but in the match he remained fourth with 254 kg.

Bulgaria will also be represented at the championship by Radoslav Dimov (95 kg), who will lift in the smaller category.

Bulgaria's participation in the European Championship is fully ensured by the competitors' clubs.