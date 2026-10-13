Heavy blow for Milan: Alexis Salemakers undergoes surgery and remains out of action until spring

Milan attacking midfielder Alexis Salemakers underwent successful surgery on his right ankle at a specialized clinic in Amsterdam, the Italian club officially confirmed.

The 27-year-old Belgian international suffered a serious injury during his national team's camp. Initial concerns about his health condition were unfortunately confirmed, with examinations showing more severe injuries than expected.

According to information from the authoritative publication MilanNews, the process of rehabilitation and full recovery of the winger will last between 5 and 6 months. This means that Salemakers will only be able to return to play in the spring to help the “Rossoneri“ in the decisive final phase of the season.

Before the unexpected injury, the Belgian had made 5 official appearances for Milan since the start of the current campaign, in which he had one assist. His injury poses a serious challenge to the technical staff in the rotation of the flank attacks.