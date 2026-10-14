Viking and Bayern draw in crazy match

Viking and Bayern Munich finished 3-3 in one of the most spectacular matches of the second round of the main phase of the Champions League. The match in Stavanger offered six goals, a turnaround and a red card, and the Norwegian team equalized with a goal at the very end.

The hosts started aggressively and took the lead in the second minute. Gianni Stensnes intercepted a cross from a corner by Zlatko Tripić and headed it past the Bayern goalkeeper. According to Goal, it was the fourth-fastest goal conceded by a German club in the Champions League era since 1993.

Viking lead 2-0

Viking doubled their lead in the 38th minute. Peter Christiansen finished off a counterattack from Erik Bothheim's cross and left Bayern in a difficult position before the break. The Norwegians went into the break with a two-goal lead, despite the visitors having more possession and more chances.

Bayern responded after the break. Harry Kane reduced the deficit with a penalty in the 54th minute, awarded after a foul on Konrad Laimer. Just six minutes later, the English striker equalized with a header from Joshua Kimmich's cross.

Bayern turn things around, but don't hold onto the lead

Luis Diaz made the turnaround complete in the 71st minute. The Colombian received a pass from Laimer and put Bayern ahead 3-2 with his right foot.

However, the German team was left with a man less in the 76th minute when Michael Oliseh received a second yellow card. The numerical advantage gave Viking the opportunity to seek an equalizer, and Herman Haugen scored at the end of normal time. The hosts thus avoided a second defeat in the main phase after losing 1:3 to Stuttgart in the first round.

Before the match, Viking coach Bjarte Lunde Orsheim said: „We want to enjoy the challenge.“ His team not only stood up to Bayern, but also reached a point after a dramatic development.

What's next for both teams

Viking will host Fredrikstad on October 17 in a match in the Norwegian championship. On the same day, Bayern Munich will visit RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. The next match between the two teams in the Champions League is on October 21, when Bayern will play Arsenal and Viking will visit Aston Villa.