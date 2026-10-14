The second night of the second round of the main phase in the Champions League offers a real constellation of derbies. The spotlight is on the mega clash at the Etihad Stadium, where Manchester City host Paris Saint-Germain in a duel between the teams that have dominated and won Europe's most prestigious trophy for the past three seasons.

The Citizens, who are facing serious off-field challenges due to allegations of 114 financial irregularities in England, enter the match with enormous confidence after their emphatic 3-0 triumph over Liverpool at Anfield. Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, arrive in Manchester after a routine 3-1 win over Le Mans in the French Ligue 1.

In parallel with the Manchester derby, the tournament's trophy record holders Real Madrid visit Roma at the “Stadio Olimpico“ in another extremely promising match.

In Birmingham, Aston Villa welcome Turkish giants Fenerbahce, while Liverpool visit Austrian LASK Linz. On paper, the “Reds“ are favorites, but the serious injury crisis in the Merseyside team makes the match extremely tricky.

Full schedule for today's Champions League matches (Wednesday, October 14):

From 19:45:

Feyenoord – Como

LASK Linz – Liverpool

From 22:00: