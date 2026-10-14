Botev (Plovdiv) and Botev (Vratsa) open the battle for the Elite Cup

The teams of Botev (Plovdiv) and Botev (Vratsa) face each other at the “Hristo Botev“ stadium in Plovdiv in the opening quarter-final clash of the new “Elite Cup“ tournament. The match starts at 19:00 and will be refereed by Volen Chinkov, and fans can follow it live on Diema Sport.

The stakes are high, as the winner of this match will qualify for the semi-finals, where they will face the winner of the duel between CSKA and CSKA 1948.

The format of the new competition

The “Elite Cup“ is held in a direct elimination system – a total of four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and a final. Everything is decided in one match, with only seven matches to determine who will be the historic first winner of the trophy.

The form and statistics of the two teams