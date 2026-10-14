Botev (Plovdiv) and Botev (Vratsa) open the battle for the Elite Cup

The teams of Botev (Plovdiv) and Botev (Vratsa) face each other at the “Hristo Botev“ stadium in Plovdiv in the opening quarter-final clash of the new “Elite Cup“ tournament. The match starts at 19:00 and will be refereed by Volen Chinkov, and fans can follow it live on Diema Sport.
The stakes are high, as the winner of this match will qualify for the semi-finals, where they will face the winner of the duel between CSKA and CSKA 1948.
The format of the new competition
The “Elite Cup“ is held in a direct elimination system – a total of four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and a final. Everything is decided in one match, with only seven matches to determine who will be the historic first winner of the trophy.
The form and statistics of the two teams
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Botev (Plovdiv): Stanislav Genchev's students are showing an excellent upward trend with 4 wins in their last 5 matches. In the championship, they have an asset of 6 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses. At their own stadium, the “yellow-blacks” are extremely solid throughout the campaign (4 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss with a goal difference of 9:6).
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Botev (Vratsa): Todor Simov's team is going through a more difficult period, occupying a modest position in the championship (2 wins, 3 draws and 6 losses). As guests, the Vratsa team has only one win from 6 outings (with 1 draw and 4 losses), but despite this, they have the confidence from their last clash with the Plovdiv team in August, when they won 1:0 at home. Statistics also show that the “greens“ have won 2 of the last 5 official matches against Plovdiv.