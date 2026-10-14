Results from the National Hockey League of the United States and Canada - NHL

A real hockey marathon marked last night in the National Hockey League (NHL) of the United States and Canada. A total of 16 regular season games were played on the ice rinks in North America, offering fans high-scoring games, heart-pounding overtime and penalty shootouts, as well as several surprising twists.
All results from the evening in the NHL:
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Detroit Red Wings – New Jersey Devils 4:5 (after overtime)
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Columbus Blue Jackets – Florida Panthers 3:7
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Montreal Canadiens – Buffalo Sabres 4:3 (after penalties)
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Carolina Hurricanes – Washington Capitals 4:2
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Philadelphia Flyers – Seattle Kraken 2:3 (after penalties)
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New York Rangers – Tampa Bay Lightning 4:1
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Ottawa Senators – St. Louis Blues 2:7
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New York Islanders – Vancouver Canucks 3:2
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Chicago Blackhawks – Pittsburgh Penguins 5:3
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Winnipeg Jets – Minnesota Wild 5:2
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Dallas Stars – Colorado Avalanche 2:3
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Nashville Predators – Vegas Golden Knights 2:5
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Utah Mammoth – Toronto Maple Leafs 5:4
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Anaheim Ducks – Calgary Flames 2:4
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Los Angeles Kings – Edmonton Oilers 1:4
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San Jose Sharks – Boston Bruins 3:6