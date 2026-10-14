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Results from the National Hockey League of the United States and Canada - NHL

Results from the National Hockey League of the United States and Canada - NHL

Defending champion Florida Panthers defeated Columbus Blue Jackets

Oct 14, 2026 10:03 56

Results from the National Hockey League of the United States and Canada - NHL - 1
Pavel Kovachev Pavel Kovachev Author at Fakti.bg

A real hockey marathon marked last night in the National Hockey League (NHL) of the United States and Canada. A total of 16 regular season games were played on the ice rinks in North America, offering fans high-scoring games, heart-pounding overtime and penalty shootouts, as well as several surprising twists.

All results from the evening in the NHL:

  • Detroit Red Wings – New Jersey Devils 4:5 (after overtime)

  • Columbus Blue Jackets – Florida Panthers 3:7

  • Montreal Canadiens – Buffalo Sabres 4:3 (after penalties)

  • Carolina Hurricanes – Washington Capitals 4:2

  • Philadelphia Flyers – Seattle Kraken 2:3 (after penalties)

  • New York Rangers – Tampa Bay Lightning 4:1

  • Ottawa Senators – St. Louis Blues 2:7

  • New York Islanders – Vancouver Canucks 3:2

  • Chicago Blackhawks – Pittsburgh Penguins 5:3

  • Winnipeg Jets – Minnesota Wild 5:2

  • Dallas Stars – Colorado Avalanche 2:3

  • Nashville Predators – Vegas Golden Knights 2:5

  • Utah Mammoth – Toronto Maple Leafs 5:4

  • Anaheim Ducks – Calgary Flames 2:4

  • Los Angeles Kings – Edmonton Oilers 1:4

  • San Jose Sharks – Boston Bruins 3:6