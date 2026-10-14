Good news for Levski: Mustafa Sangare escaped serious injury

Levski's attacking leader Mustafa Sangare will not be out of action for an extended period, Darik and Dsport report. The French striker of the “Blues“ suffered an injury in the first half of the match against Cherno More at the “Ticha“ stadium in Varna, which caused serious concerns in the coaching staff.

Detailed medical examinations, however, showed that Sangare suffered a first-degree sprain. His recovery is expected to take between 7 and 10 days, which is the easiest possible scenario for the capital's residents.

Levski will visit the Dutch NEK Nijmegen on October 15, but the Frenchman's absence for this match was clear in advance, as he does not have a file for the Europa League matches.

On the home stage, the team from “Gerena“ will visit Spartak (Pleven) on October 18 in the Bulgarian Cup tournament, which Sangare will almost certainly miss as a precautionary measure. The goal for the medical staff is for the striker to be fully ready and in optimal shape for Arda's visit to Kardzhali in the championship, scheduled for October 27.