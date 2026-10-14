Vasil Petrov: I would like to see Spartak Varna move up the standings

It took Vasil Petrov ten matches - five each in his first and second periods at the helm of Spartak Varna - to win his first victory. It came after a 1:0 win over Botev in Vratsa, and after that the "falcons" occupy seventh place in the standings. Nostrabet.com sought out the specialist to find out from him what goals he sets for himself as Spartak's coach and what style of play he seeks to impose.

– Mr. Petrov, you took over Spartak after Yasen Petrov with the understanding that you would be an interim coach until a new one is found. Did you have any hesitations before accepting such an offer?

– To be honest, I didn't hesitate. I work at the club anyway and until an option for a permanent coach was found, there was no way I could refuse.

– But you still hadn't made the selection, nor had you led the summer training, and in your first two matches you had to host two of the strongest teams in our country?

– Look, this was a serious challenge for me. I think that one has to take risks in order to be successful and get out of the comfort zone. Even when we expect that everything is in order and in order, things can still go wrong.

– You didn't lose to Ludogorets, CSKA and Slavia, but after the home defeat to Lokomotiv Sofia, social networks were overheated with questions to the Spartak bosses whether the team would have a permanent coach. How did this affect your work during the three-week break in the championship?

– I assume that if there is something on the subject, the management will say it. The bosses may have doubts and not rush into making a choice. However, until they decide, I am there and will help. Since the first day I took over the team, I have been doing my job in the same way, and I am focused solely on it. The publications and comments about the coaching position at the club do not affect me.

– How does it feel after your first elite victory?

– On a personal level, it is something good for me, but the most important thing is that it came at the right time, as the team deserved to win, after we missed out on doing it against Slavia and Lokomotiv Sofia. This victory in Vratsa will give the boys serious confidence and self-esteem.

– What was Spartak's strongest match under your leadership so far?

– Against Lokomotiv Sofia. Although we lost, things worked out quite well for us in both phases, and the players did what was expected of them. We only lacked a goal, but in terms of play and style I am satisfied, as we created situations and had nice and well-constructed attacks in many moments.

– How do you want Spartak to play?

– The group is equal and if we want to win points and move forward, we must certainly take into account a lot of things. With the opponent, with what the team has, current state, injuries, tactics, etc. My ambition is for Spartak to look much better in the attack phase. At times it has worked out so far, at times – not, but with a lot of work we will improve.

– Do the “falcons“ have the players they need to lead them up?

– Yes, we have enough good players who were signed before me. Among them is one of the best goalkeepers in the championship – Plamen Iliev. At this stage, however, I am more satisfied with the defensive phase, because I see that many of the things I want are happening.

– How far can Spartak go this season?

– I want to see the team as high as possible in the standings. I believe in the boys and with the players we have, it is possible for us to stay in the top eight.

– What is the main thing you will require from the players?

– To go out in every match with a mindset for victory and points. But at the same time, they must remain firmly grounded, because any opponent can surprise us. We need to be focused and responsible, and our standings will depend on how consistently we manage to maintain our composure.

– Boubacar Hane is unstoppable in attack, he also scores important goals. Is he the new leader of the team?

– He has undeniable qualities and is a strong footballer. I knew from the moment he arrived that he would be one of our main performers. There was criticism against Boubacar, but in the first week I told him that he would be one of the most important for us, and that's what happened.

– Has Angel Gomes played more regularly with you?

– I rely on him a lot, and I see him transformed. That's why I'm very angry that he got injured. Every Spartak player has my support and I believe that all players will improve their quality and do better.

– How did you see Dimo Krastev in his first match this campaign?

– When I came, Dimo was after an injury, but he got into a rhythm. In the last two or three weeks he was preparing very well and was one of the best in the training process. So there is no way, when someone works at 100 percent, not to give him a chance. Without this meaning that Joey did something amazing, because he also performs well. Dimo shows that he wants to work and develop. In the first 20-30 minutes in Vratsa he lacked a game rhythm, but he got into one, as did Zacaria Tindano, and performed well.

– Do you have difficulty choosing the 11 with this high competition?

– On the contrary. It is good that we have at least two good players in each position. Because at some point, both the cards and the injuries become heavier, and the season is long. However, I am not worried, because I know that the one who will play is equal to the one who will be absent. Here, Ahmed Ahmedov was not in Vratsa, but Chidera Okoh replaced him fully. Then Tsvetelin Chunchukov, who replaced Chidera, also helped. All this motivates the others in the other positions, because they are aware that they will get chances. Whether David Valverde or Deyan Lozev will play, whether Boris Ivanov or Zakaria, not to mention more, everyone can contribute to the team.

– What would you say to the Spartak fans?

– Perhaps the most important factor for our club, because their presence and unreserved support make our matches not difficult. Let them always be positive and support the team, because with faith and energy we will be able to overcome difficult moments on the field. I can promise that I will continue to give my best for the Spartak fans and the team.