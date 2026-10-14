CSKA captain Bruno Jordao was categorical that the “army“ team is looking forward to the upcoming clash against Monaco in the Conference League tournament with great enthusiasm and without fear. The Portuguese midfielder took part in the official press conference at the “Vasil Levski“ National Stadium, where tonight the “reds“ welcome the current leader in the French Ligue 1.

The midfielder emphasized the great importance of the audience:

“It is always a pleasure to play at such a high level. This is what every child who plays football dreams of. The stadium will be full, we know our fans – they are our 12th player“, shared Jordao with excitement.

The Portuguese acknowledged the serious class of the French opponent, but assured that the team enters the duel with calm and self-confidence after the dramatic success in the championship:

“Monaco plays attractive football, they are the leader in France. I expect a good match – difficult, of course, but we will not give up without a fight. It is always great to score a goal, but the most important thing is to win. My late goal secured us three points in Bistrica, so we are calm to face what is ahead.“