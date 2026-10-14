Dimitar Kuzmanov with a sharp reaction: Sport in our country is a pitiful picture, successes are the result of stubbornness!

The scandal surrounding the denied concession for the tennis courts in Borisova Gradina of the club of the most successful Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has once again brought to the surface the deep problems in the management of Bulgarian sport. The case caused a wave of dissatisfaction among the sports community in our country.

The critics of the system were joined by Bulgaria's second racket Dimitar Kuzmanov – Miko, who made an extremely sharp and emotional comment on social networks, defining the state of sports in our country as a “pathetic picture“.

Kuzmanov revealed that his own tennis club has also been facing administrative absurdities and obstacles at the local level in Plovdiv for years:

“I read that Grigor Dimitrov's club has failed to win a concession for the courts in Borisova Gradina! Our club has not been able to take up a base in Plovdiv for 3 years for a number of reasons. Corrupt municipality, concessions, fictional businessmen who want to do dirty work, people who manage clubs without understanding a single word about tennis, people in the Bulgarian federation and whatnot…“

Our national team for the “Davis“ Cup was categorical that the sporting achievements of Bulgarian athletes on the international stage are not the result of a well-established state or federal policy, but of personal sacrifices:

“Sports in Bulgaria are a pitiful picture! Tennis in Bulgaria – even more pitiful… Don't think that the boys' successes are the fruit of rulers – successes of stubbornness and personal motivation are!“

In conclusion, Miko Kuzmanov expressed hope that in the future the management model will change fundamentally:

„Hopefully one day this will change and people who really understand and want to do something for the sport, children and fans will be given the opportunity!“