Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has been in incredible form since the start of the season. So far, the winger has an impressive 8 goals and 9 assists in just 10 games played. The world champion with Spain clearly showed his extraterrestrial class in the 4-1 victory over Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Yamal accounted for two assists, with the first - the one to Anthony Gordon for 3-1, coming after a unique feint. The Barcelona winger cruelly mocked Galatasaray's Eren Elmal, passing him with a feint that is rarely seen, then found his English teammate and he made no mistake.