Elina Svitolina Qualifies for WTA Finals in Indian Wells

Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina has secured a place in the prestigious final tournament of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA). This became a fact after the 32-year-old player overcame the second round and guaranteed participation in the third phase of the strong tournament in Wuhan.

For Svitolina, this is the fourth career qualification for the final competition of the best of the year. The tournament will be held from November 8 to 15, and this year the host city will be the American city of Indian Wells. The Ukrainian has extremely successful memories of this forum, having conquered it in 2018, and in 2019 she also played in the grand final.

With Svitolina's official ranking, seven of the eight places for the WTA Finals have already been filled. At the moment, there are also confirmed participants:

Elena Rybakina

Arina Sabalenka

Mira Andreeva

Jessica Pegula

Coco Goff

Linda Noskova

This leaves only one final quota for the prestigious tournament, for which Karolina Muchova, Iga Švěntek and Marta Kostyuk remain in a fierce battle.