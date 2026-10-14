Elite coach resigns without giving a specific reason

September Sofia was left without a coach after Shimao Freitas resigned. This was admitted to Gong.bg by the sports director of the elite club, Kristian Dobrev. The Portuguese did not give a specific reason for his action, which came hours after the painful 2:3 loss to Dunav Ruse.

"He said he was resigning. I asked him why he was doing it, given that we do not want to make a coaching shake-up. However, he did not give a specific football reason. He only said that when people in a family look in different directions, it is best to separate," Dobrev said.

"We are currently in the process of searching for a new coach. In September, there have always been people who can react and take over the team, regardless of whether we are talking about a temporary or permanent coach, "added the boss.

"In addition to the fact that we are unlucky, the refereeing decisions are also to our detriment. Look at what happened against Dunav - during their goal for 1:2, our goalkeeper was blocked, which is an offside. However, such an offside was not called. Then we scored a goal for 3:2, which was canceled and in the next attack they scored a winning goal for us. Imagine, if there was such refereeing to the detriment of Levski or CSKA, consider that the very next day the referee of the match would have given up refereeing himself,", Dobrev also told colleagues from Gong.bg.