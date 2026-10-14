Monaco made fans laugh before CSKA with a video of dancing cats (VIDEO)

The French giant Monaco found an extremely unconventional and funny way to warm up their upcoming match against CSKA in the Conference League tournament. The two teams face each other tomorrow, and the tension before the important European battle was relieved with a cult post on social networks.

The Monegasque PR team chose the popular TikTok platform to publish a short video that instantly became a hit among supporters. The clip uses two cats dancing to the rhythm, on which the emblems of Monaco and CSKA are placed. This modern and humorous approach caused a wave of positive comments and smiles among fans of both teams, proving that football is, above all, entertainment.

Such banter is becoming more and more traditional for clubs that strive to be relevant among a younger audience on the Internet. Despite the good mood on TikTok, however, tomorrow night the jokes will certainly remain in the locker rooms, as both Monaco and CSKA will take to the field with one single goal - valuable success in the Conference League.