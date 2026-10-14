Botev (Plovdiv) defeated Botev (Vratsa) and awaits CSKA or CSKA 1948 in the semi-finals

Botev (Plovdiv) defeated Botev (Vratsa) 2:0. Franklin Mascotte gave the hosts an advantage with a precise shot in the 17th minute. Carlos Meoti increased the advantage of the "Canaries" with a technical shot in the middle of the second half.

The match at "College" kicked off the new BFU tournament - Elite Cup. The winner advances to the semi-finals of the competition, with today's rivals splitting around 40,000 euros.

The match started at a relatively slow pace, and in the 15th minute Volen Chinkov awarded a penalty in favor of the hosts. The referee's decision was correct after Bogdan Kostov from the "Canaries" was fouled in the penalty area in front of Marin Orlinov. Behind the ball stood the experienced Georgi Milanov. The former midfielder of CSKA (Moscow), Levski and Dynamo (Bucharest) tried to find the left corner of the goal with a technical shot, but the ball went out of bounds.

After 120 seconds, however, the "Canaries" still took the lead in the score. A mix-up in the visitors' penalty area led to a shot that was knocked out by Marin Orlinov. The ball fell to Franklin Mascotte, who made no mistake from close range - 1:0 for Stanislav Genchev's men. Thus, the Brazilian striker of Botev (Plovdiv) became the author of the first goal in the Elite Cup.

The second half began with two misses by the "yellow-blacks" - Marin Orlinov saved a shot by Stanislav Shopov from the left, and then Franklin Mascotte's cross was stopped in front of the goal line. A little later, reserve Mauro Rodriguez shot wide. In the 66th minute, Carlos Meoti broke through from the right and found the far corner with a technical execution - 2:0 for Stanislav Genchev's team.

Botev (Plovdiv) 2:0 Botev (Vratsa)

1:0 Franklin Mascotte (17)

2:0 Carlos Meoti (66)

Starting lineups:

Botev (Plovdiv): 29. Daniel Naumov, 11. Stanislav Shopov, 14. Carlos Algara, 15. Bogdan Kostov, 17. Georgi Milanov, 20. Timothy Aouani, 22. Marvin Zenger, 30. Franklin Mascotte, 44. Ehidje Ukaki, 66. Carlos Meoti, 88. Chimezi Williams.

Botev (Vratsa): 94. Marin Orlinov, 3. Seini Sanyang, 4. Ivan Goranov, 7. Radoslav Tsonev, 10. Jose Gallegos, 12. Iliya Yurukov, 24. Martin Smolenski, 25. Alexander Buchkov, 36. Milen Stoev, 79. Martin Petkov, 90. Filip Gigov.