PSG defeated Manchester City 4:2 as an away team in a match from the second round of the main phase of the Champions League. The Parisians played a very strong match, especially in the first half, and showed that they are currently in much better shape than their opponent. Desiree Due opened the scoring in the 13th minute, and two later Ousmane Dembele doubled. In the 32nd minute, Vitinya scored a third goal for the guests. At the beginning of the second half, Erling Haaland reduced the deficit, but in the 65th minute, Magnes Akliush scored for 1:4. In the 75th minute, Haaland was accurate again. In the 90th minute, Ferran Torres missed a penalty.

This was PSG's second win, with Luis Enrique's team leading the standings with six points. The "Citizens" are in the middle of the standings with three points.

The first interesting situation came in the 13th minute. Sherki crossed from a corner, but Matvey Safonov failed to clear the ball well, leaving doubts about a foul against him by Marc Gehi. The ball hit the top post, and then Antoine Semenyo failed to score from a few meters.

Seconds later, PSG took the lead. The ball reached Desiree Due on the left. The winger fired a shot into the near corner, which turned out to be unsaved for Donnarumma.

The Parisians immediately struck a second shot. Ousmane Dembele passed to Desiree Doue from the left in the penalty area. The latter crossed to the far post and found Dembele, who got away from Marc Gehi and headed home for 0:2.

In the 32nd minute, the post saved the "citizens". Achraf Hakimi headed a cross from the left, but the ball hit the right post. The home team failed to clear the ball well. Magnes Akliush advanced from the right and fired into the penalty area. Zaire-Emery missed for Vitinya, who with a precise shot left no chance for the home goalkeeper.

In the added time of the first half, Jeremy Doku had a good opportunity, but Matvey Safonov saved.

The second half started with two good opportunities for City, but Enzo Fernandez and Illiman Ndiaye missed.

In the 53rd minute, Ndiaye broke through from the left and crossed to Erling Haaland. The Norwegian headed the ball into the far corner for 1:3.

In the 65th minute, PSG regained their three-goal lead. Dembele found Magnes Aklyush in front of the penalty area. The striker broke free, spun and fired a powerful shot. Donnarumma failed to clear the ball well, which bounced behind him and entered the goal for 1:4.

Five minutes later, Josko Guardiola headed the ball towards the far corner after a corner kick, but Nuno Mendes cleared it in front of the goal line. Shortly afterwards, a powerful shot by Enzo Fernandes hit the side post. In the 74th minute, Guardiola crossed from the left, and Haaland won the aerial duel with Marquinhos and headed it, but the ball hit the top post.

A quarter of an hour before the end of the match, Ayoub Bouadi took the ball from Fabian Ruiz, made a double with Fernandes and found Haaland in an excellent position. The Norwegian scored with a precise shot for 2:4.

In the 83rd minute, the "citizens" could have pulled one back. Mateusz Nunes broke through from the right and crossed sharply to the far post. Haaland managed to intercept the ball, but Safonov cleared it in front of the goal line.

In the 89th minute, Ferran Torres brought Nuno Mendes into the home team's penalty area. The Portuguese was fouled by Mateusz Nunes. Referee Sven Jablonski pointed to the penalty spot. Ferran Torres stood behind the ball, whose weak shot was saved by Donnarumma.