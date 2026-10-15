All Champions League results and scorers

The evening of football in the Champions League offered a real spectacle, many goals and dramatic twists. Real Madrid pulled off an impressive 4-3 victory at Roma, after trailing by two goals in the final part of the match.

Manchester City lost 2-4 to PSG, Aston Villa crushed Fenerbahce 6-0, and Liverpool prevailed over LASK in a goal show that ended 6-3.

Here are all the results and scorers:

Feyenoord - Como 3-2 — Asani Diao (18'), Giwai Zehiel (20'), Anis Hadj Moussa (52'), Robert Sanchez (own goal, 81'), Anastasios Douvikas (90+3').

LASK - Liverpool 3:6 — Robert Ljubicic (65'), Florian Flecker (77', 79'), Ronald Araujo (8'), Bradley Barcola (9', 23', 68'), Jeremy Frimpong (53'), Louis Coumas (75').

Manchester City - PSG 2:4 — Erling Haaland (53', 80'), Desiree Due (16'), Ousmane Dembele (18'), Vitinha (35'), Magnes Akliush (68'). Ferran Torres missed a penalty.

Roma - Real Madrid 3:4 — Maarten de Roon (20'), Donyel Malen (51', 57'); Kylian Mbappe (25'), Carlos Espi (83'), Endrik (85'), Antonio Rudiger (90').

Aston Villa - Fenerbahce 6:0 — Johan Manzambi (12'), Nicholas Jackson (31', 39'), Ross Barkley (68', 72'), Tammy Abraham (90').

Bodio/Glimt - Borussia Dortmund 1:0 — Fredrik Schövold (52').

Real Betis - Porto 3:2 — Abde Ezalzouli (47'), Gabri Veiga (54'), Samu Agehova (61'), Cucho Hernandez (74'), Isco (84').

Shakhtar Donetsk - AEK Athens 3:1 — Lovro Meyer (28'); Pedrinho (34'), Vinicius Augusto (80'), Gleiker Mendoza (86').

Slovan Bratislava - Stuttgart 0:3 — Deniz Undav (29'), own goal by Sandro Cruz (64'), Ermedin Demirovic (90').