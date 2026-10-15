Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has become the youngest player in history to reach the 60-goal mark in the Champions League. The Norwegian goal machine achieved the historic feat at the age of 26 years and 85 days, beating Lionel Messi's previous record by exactly one day (the Argentine achieved this at 26 years and 86 days).

But the difference in speed is even more impressive - it took Holland exactly 60 games to reach 60 goals. In comparison, Messi reached the milestone in his 80th appearance in the competition, meaning the City forward has reduced his time by 20 games. The feat came in Manchester City's spectacular 2-4 defeat to PSG at the Etihad, where Haaland scored twice, in the 53rd and 75th minutes.

Haland has eight goals in six appearances for RB Salzburg, 15 goals in 13 appearances for Borussia Dortmund and 37 goals in 41 appearances for Manchester City.

With these two goals, Haaland now holds the record for the youngest player to reach the 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60-goal milestones in Champions League history. At his current pace, Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary record of 141 goals looks like a completely achievable long-term goal.