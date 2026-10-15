This is how a Real Madrid star angered Mourinho (VIDEO)

Real Madrid's 4:3 comeback at the visit of Roma was marked by a curious episode on the sideline. The coach of the "Whites" Jose Mourinho was visibly angry at the play of Vinicius Junior before the second goal for the "wolves", caused by an elementary mistake by the Brazilian in the middle of the field. In the 51st minute of the match, he received a pass from Courtois in the central zone and tried a spectacular pass with a back heel, which ended in failure. A Roma player intercepted the pass and started a lightning-fast counterattack, completed by Malen for 2:1.

Mourinho's anger on the touchline was not long in coming. The Portuguese specialist demonstratively repeated the gesture with his heel twice as a sign of rebuke for the irresponsible action that led to the goal. Vinicius saw his coach's displeasure, looked at the bench and replied with the question "Me?", shortly before being substituted. When leaving the field, the striker expressed his displeasure.

No Vinícius, basta ya, tú nivel está siendo lamentable, no tienes que reproachar nada. Mereces estar en el banquillo, a trabajar y callar. No me ha gustado su actitud nada. https://t.co/qZ9E8Ot8sQ — (fan) REAL MADRID FANS 🤍 (@AdriRM33) October 14, 2026

At the press conference, Mourinho commented on what happened.

„We conceded a goal that we have no right to concede. We can't do things like that in midfield. It's normal for Vinicius to ask why he was taken off and it's normal for him to be unhappy. I don't like it if he then does what many do - for example, throw or kick the bottle. These are things that I obviously don't approve of. "But it's normal for an important player to be dissatisfied, and after the match he was very happy with his team's victory. For me, that's the most important thing," the Portuguese said.