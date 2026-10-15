Heavy blow for Inter ahead of Milan derby

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez has a strain in the back of his left thigh, the club announced. Two days ago, the striker scored two goals in a 3-4 home defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League.

According to Italian media, the Argentine will only be ready to play after the national team break in November. This means that he will miss a total of seven matches for the team, including the derby with Milan on October 31, but also the matches against Bologna, Shakhtar Donetsk, Fiorentina, Venice, Feyenoord and Como. So far this season, Lautaro has six goals and one assist in seven matches for the “Nerazzurri”.