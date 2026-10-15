Vinicius erupted after the punishment: "Vinny always comes back!"

Vinicius Junior has once again come into the spotlight after receiving a heavy sanction in the Spanish championship. The Real Madrid star was banned for four matches in La Liga for the red card he received in Sunday's match against Villarreal. The Brazilian commented on the situation to the media after the “royal club“ dramatic success over Roma 4:3 in the Champions League.

Madrid made an impressive turnaround in Rome, after they were 1:3 behind until the 82nd minute. In the final minutes, however, the Spanish giants showed character and came away with the win, and Vinicius used the opportunity to talk about both his punishment and his performance with the Real team.

The Brazilian international expressed his bewilderment at the decision to be banned for four matches for pulling an opponent's hair. According to him, such a sanction is unusual, but he said that he accepts the situation, even though he does not agree with it.

“I don't remember any other player receiving a four-match ban for pulling an opponent's hair. But when it comes to Vinicius, it's easy - the other clubs and the press will say that everything is fine. That's how things are and I accept it“, commented the striker.

He also touched on the attitude of the supporters, who sometimes greet him with boos. Vinicius admitted that he prefers to feel the support of the audience, but understands the dissatisfaction of the fans and does not want young players to be subjected to such pressure.

„The booing does not help me. I would prefer the fans to support me, but I understand them - they paid for their tickets. It is better for them to boo me than the young players,“ he said.

The winger took stock of the past eight seasons with the Real Madrid team and recalled the difficulties he has gone through since arriving in the Spanish capital as an 18-year-old player.

At the beginning of his career with the „Whites“ the Brazilian was often criticized for his mistakes and inability to score enough goals. Over time, however, he managed to establish himself as one of the leading figures in the squad and amassed over 100 goals for the Madrid club.

Vinicius stressed that he had won numerous trophies with Real and did not need to list his successes to prove what he had achieved. The striker also sent a categorical message to his critics, demonstrating confidence that he would find his best form again.

„Remember that I arrived here at 18 years old. Many people laughed at me and said that I could not score goals, and then I scored over 100 goals for Madrid. I have won many titles with this club and I do not need to list them. Vinicius always comes back – remember that“, said the Brazilian.

Despite the positive result against Roma, Vinicius was not completely satisfied with his own performance. He admitted that he was disappointed by the fact that he was not able to show his best game in every match.

The footballer also explained his reaction to the substitution, emphasizing that his desire is always to stay on the field and help his teammates. At the same time, he realizes that he cannot play every minute of every match.

“I am not worried, but I am angry with myself because I am not showing the best version of myself. It was normal for me to be unhappy with my substitution. I want to play every minute and help the team, but that is not always possible“, shared the striker.

Vinicius also drew attention to the young talents in the Real Madrid squad, expressing his support for their development. Endrik received special recognition, who, according to the Brazilian, had a serious impact on the development of the match against Roma after his appearance in the game.

The striker identified his young teammate as the best player in the second half and expressed hope that he will continue to improve his performance. Vinicius also mentioned Carlos Espi, emphasizing the importance of the development of young players for the future of the team.

Due to the suspension, Vinicius will miss Real Madrid's next four matches in the Spanish championship. However, the sanction does not deprive him of the opportunity to participate in the team's matches in the Champions League.

According to the specified program, the Brazilian will be able to play at home to Leipzig on October 21, as well as in the away match against AEK on November 4.

In La Liga, the striker will not be available for the following matches:

Real Madrid – Sevilla

Barcelona – Real Madrid

Racing Club – Real Madrid

Valencia – Real Madrid

Vinicius is expected to return to the squad for the home game against Celta Vigo on November 21. Until then, he will have the opportunity to continue his European participation and work on his form as Real Madrid look to maintain their strong position on all fronts.