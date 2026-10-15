The European elite in shooting gathers in Pleven, Vessela Lecheva will be a guest of the competition

Pleven hosts the Final of the European Youth League in smooth-bore weapons shooting (Shotgun) from October 15 to 19. Guests of the competition will be the President of the European Shooting Confederation Alexander Ratner, the President of the BOK and Vice President of European Shooting Vessela Lecheva, the Secretary General Jahor Aleinik.

The prestigious international competition will be held at the shooting complex „VIA“ and will bring together young competitors from European countries in the trap and skeet disciplines.

Hosting is an important moment for the Bulgarian Trap, Double Trap and Skeet Federation, which wants to have an increasingly serious presence in the international calendar. The “VIA“ shooting complex near Pleven will be the center of the competition program, in which young shooters will demonstrate accuracy, concentration and skills in the conditions of international rivalry.

“The European Youth League has an important place in the development of young shooters. International competitions give participants the opportunity to test their level against their peers, gain valuable experience and build confidence for future participation in European and world championships“, said Vessela Lecheva.

According to her, Bulgaria shows that it can be a successful host in a number of sports and thus gains respect and manages to pave the way for the development of sports administrators, event organizers, but also competitors who feel more confident on their territory.

For the Bulgarian Trap, Double Trap and Skeet Federation, hosting is an opportunity to continue its work for the development of the trap and skeet disciplines, for the support of young talents and for the expansion of international partnerships.