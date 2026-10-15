Irina Shayk once again caught the eye with a hot photo shoot on Instagram

The world-famous Russian supermodel Irina Shayk once again reminded why she is among the most desirable and recognizable women in the world. The beauty shared a series of shots from her latest professional engagements on her official Instagram profile.

Among the photos, quite provocative photos stand out, in which Shayk poses in elegant lingerie, revealing her perfect shapes and amazing body. The post once again caused a real sensation among her over 23 million followers, with likes and comments with compliments pouring in.

Irina Shayk, who is the former partner of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, continues to be one of the most iconic figures on both the catwalk and in the social media.