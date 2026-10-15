Harry Kane set to sign new Bayern Munich contract

German giants Bayern Munich are one step closer to securing the future of their top scorer Harry Kane. According to exclusive information from Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge, the Bavarians will keep the England captain on a new long-term contract until the summer of 2029.

A full verbal agreement in principle has already been reached between the two parties regarding the financial parameters and the duration of the contract. The documentation is currently in the hands of lawyers for final verification, approval and official signing. The deal is expected to be announced before the glittering Ballon d'Or ceremony in London on October 26, where the 33-year-old is a favourite to win the award.

Since joining Bayern in the summer of 2023 from Tottenham for around €100m, Kane has been prolific in front of goal. He has scored a remarkable 154 goals and provided 37 assists in just 156 competitive appearances.

With the German giants, the Englishman has won two Bundesliga titles, the German Cup and two German Super Cups, and has also been the league's top scorer three times.