Mohamed Salah with an award in the Turkish Super League

Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah was officially honored as the best player in the Turkish Super League for the month of September. The Trabzonspor offensive player earned the award thanks to his extremely strong performance in forward positions and his leading role for the team over the past month.

In September, Salah recorded phenomenal indicators — he scored 4 goals and assisted for 2 more within 4 championship matches played. Thus, the winger directly participated in a total of 6 goals for Trabzonspor, maintaining an impressive average of 1.5 goal contributions per match.

The striker topped the rankings in the survey, jointly organized by the "HT Spor" network and the specialized site "Mecolik". Salah won the award with a high average score of 8.27, ahead of the other nominated players — Gift Urban, Alexandros Kiretsridis and Serhat Östasdelen.