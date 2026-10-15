Petar Stanić received the "Golden Boot" for the top scorer of the Europa League

UEFA officially sent the prestigious award for the top scorer of the Europa League for the 2025/26 season to Razgrad. Ludogorets star Petar Stanić received his "Golden Boot" personally from head coach Igor Jovicević and was greeted with thunderous applause from his teammates during a special ceremony at the club's base. The Serbian midfielder rewrote history, becoming the first player from a home-grown team to conquer this European peak.

During the past exciting season in the tournament, the 25-year-old Serbian international demonstrated exceptional goal-scoring flair and incredible efficiency:

7 goals in 10 matches: Stanić shared the top scorer spot with Nottingham Forest striker Igor Jesus. However, the Brazilian scored the same number of goals in 13 matches, while the Ludogorets midfielder needed three matches less.

The magic hat-trick: The absolute highlight of his campaign was the memorable performance against the Spanish Celta Vigo in the spectacular 3:2 victory in Razgrad.

Eurocup terror: Stanić was above everyone and punished a number of other European giants, including Nice, Malmö, Young Boys and PAOK.

Petar Stanić's historic achievement immediately made him one of the the most appetizing morsels on the international transfer market. His strong performances and goal-scoring streak have increased interest from Italian giants Milan and Atalanta, as well as Spanish clubs Sevilla and Betis.

Ludogorets management is adamant that they will not part with the Europa League's top scorer for less than 10 million euros, which would make the eventual deal the most expensive outgoing transfer in the history of Bulgarian club football.