Milan beat Salzburg in Europa League

Milan achieved a convincing 4-0 victory in their visit to Salzburg in the second round of the Europa League. Alfagio Cisse scored twice, while Omari Hutchinson and Gonzalo Ramos added one goal each. The success is the first for the Italian team in the tournament this season after the 0-2 loss to Benfica in the first round.

Milan took the lead in the 15th minute. Cisse headed in Hutchinson's cross and gave the visitors the lead. Six minutes later, Hutchinson himself increased the Italians' lead, and in the 33rd minute, Cisse scored for the second time, with which Milan retired at the break with a score of 3:0.

Gonsalu Ramos, who started the match as a substitute, appeared in the game in the second half and in the 72nd minute scored the fourth goal for Milan. Thus, Amorim's team recorded a clean victory and returned to the fight for the leading positions in the league phase.

Salzburg failed to repeat its success from the first round, when it defeated Levski 1:0 in Sofia. Before the match, coach Dani Röhl said that his team would face Milan “with respect, but without fear“.

In the third round of the Europa League, Milan will visit Bournemouth on October 22. On the same day, Salzburg will play away to Celje.