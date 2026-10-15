CSKA fought until the end, but lost to Monaco at "Vasil Levski"

CSKA lost 1:2 to Monaco at the National Stadium "Vasil Levski" in Sofia in a match from the main phase of the Conference League. The "Reds" showed a good game and created dangerous situations, but conceded two goals in the first half and despite their attempt to turn things around, they were unable to reach a draw.

The start turned out to be extremely unpleasant for the hosts. Already in the third minute, Paris Brunner took advantage of a quick counterattack by the French team and opened the score. During the development of the attack, there were several ricochets that helped the guests reach an early advantage.

Despite the goal, Marcus Gizdol's players did not go into defense, but tried to impose their style. CSKA was looking for a way to move the ball along the ground, combined it with short and double passes and several times caused the thunderous applause of their supporters with attractive plays.

In the 15th minute, the “reds“ requested a penalty after Bruno Jordao fell in the penalty area. However, the chief referee remained silent and did not point to the white spot.

The hosts continued to attack both through the center and on the flanks, managing to create several dangerous situations in front of the opponent's goal. However, the precise finishing shot that would bring the intrigue back to the match was missing.

Towards the end of the first half, Monaco began to control the ball for a longer period, and the pace gradually dropped. At this moment, the guests struck their second blow. In the 43rd minute, former Barcelona player Ansu Fati scored and increased the French team's lead to 2:0. Shortly before the goal, CSKA players again had claims for a foul, but the referee did not honor their requests.

After the break, the Sofia team came out with a desire to change the course of the match. The game became more dynamic, and CSKA continued to look for gaps in the opponent's defense.

In the 61st minute, the hosts had new serious claims for a penalty kick. First Leandro Godoy, and then Stefano Sensi fell in the penalty area after contacts with Monaco defenders. Both situations caused discussions, but the Portuguese referee again did not point to the penalty spot.

CSKA's pressure still yielded results in the 76th minute. Substitute Joel Zwartz reduced the home team's deficit after intercepting Stefano Sensi's cross from a corner kick and making the score 1:2.

The goal restored the hopes of the “reds“ and gave additional impetus to the final minutes. However, Monaco retreated to their own half and focused on preserving their lead. CSKA tried to equalize, but a new goal was never achieved.

Thus, the Bulgarian team lost by a minimal margin, despite demonstrating desire, attractive combinations and character throughout most of the match. In addition to the football moments, the match will also be remembered for the impressive atmosphere created by the supporters at the “Vasil Levski“ stadium.