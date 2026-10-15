Marcus Gizdol after 1:2 against Monaco: "The result is not good, but the performance was great"

CSKA's head coach Marcus Gizdol was satisfied with his team's performance, despite the 1:2 defeat by the French Monaco in a match from the main phase of the UEFA Conference League. The German specialist emphasized that despite the negative result, the “reds“ showed tremendous growth and deserved to leave the clash with at least a point.

“The result is not good, but the performance was great. In the first minutes of the first half, my team felt the difference with a top team. But with the strength and speed we showed, we adapted to the match and at one point we were the better team. We deserved a point“, said Gizdol immediately after the match.

The German coach also paid attention to the rotation and depth in CSKA's squad in view of the tight schedule of European and domestic matches:

“Look, when there are so many matches, you need depth in the squad. For us, very precise decisions have to be made, but we have 15-16 players who can play at this level.“

Gizdol, who took over the runners-up just over a week ago, described the match against the French Ligue 1 leaders as an important indicator of the team's development under his leadership:

“I've been here for ten days, you saw how the team played today. For me, this is a very important step. Now we have a tough job against smaller teams, in other stadiums. We have to be focused on our game and continue to play like this.“