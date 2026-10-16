CSKA captain shares what the referee told him about the missed penalty

CSKA captain Bruno Jordao did not hide his disappointment from the 1:2 loss to Monaco in a match from the first round of the main phase in the Conference League.

“We created a lot of chances, and in these matches, if you don't score, but give the opponent opportunities, you will suffer. We created a lot of chances, we pressed high, we tried to be active, but we didn't manage to score more than one goal“, began the Portuguese midfielder after the match at the National Stadium “Vasil Levski“.

He commented on the controversial situation in which a penalty was not awarded to CSKA: “The referee said there was no foul. A difficult decision that we cannot change once he has decided so“.

“At first he told me to wait because VAR is reviewing the situation. Then he told me that VAR confirmed his decision that there was no foul“, revealed Bruno Jordao.

Regarding the switch from matches in Europe to those in Bulgaria, he said: “We are the biggest team in Bulgaria, so we have to approach every match seriously, no matter if it is in Europe or in Bulgaria, no matter the level of the opponent. We have to play the match against Nessebar responsibly“.View cards

“They were incredible from the first to the last minute. They gave us great support. We tried to give our all, I think we did. We scored a goal, we tried to equalize, but we failed. "I want to thank them once again for their support," the midfielder concluded, addressing the CSKA fans.