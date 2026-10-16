Cristiano Ronaldo's future in the Portugal national team continues to cause heated discussions. While some supporters believe that the 41-year-old striker should make way for younger players, others insist that he continue to wear the national shirt.

Among the supporters of his return is Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha, who expressed his position after the 4-2 victory over Manchester City. The Portuguese scored one of the goals for the French champion.

„I hope that Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the national team. All I can do is hope that everything goes well. We all want him to return. "Hopefully that happens," Vitinha said, as quoted by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Portugal's next two matches are in November, and by then there is expected to be more clarity about Ronaldo's future with the national team.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Al Nassr striker continues to chase the historic 1,000-goal mark in his professional career. According to the figures, he needs 19 more goals to reach the impressive milestone.