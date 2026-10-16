Demetrious Johnson Accuses UFC of Hypocrisy: Show Above Sports Results

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has issued extremely harsh criticism of the world's most popular MMA organization. The legendary fighter has questioned the promotion's claim that it brings together the best athletes on the planet under its roof, accusing it of putting entertainment value and commercial interest ahead of pure sports achievements.

According to Johnson, decisions about the future and pay of UFC fighters are increasingly based on their actual successes in the octagon.

As direct examples of this problem, Johnson pointed to the recent release of attractive fighter Michael “Venom“ Page, as well as Sean Strickland's frequent criticism of the low pay of athletes.

„We've heard Dana White say, „We want the best talent on the roster“, and then claim that they're not exciting enough to watch. In real sports, when you have the best fighters, you don't give them up just because their style isn't that attractive. If they keep winning, they should have a chance to stay. "However, in the UFC, they can release you even when you win, as long as they don't think you're popular enough," Johnson said on his YouTube channel.

The American described such a policy as complete hypocrisy. He drew attention to Page, who after parting ways with the UFC decided to sign with the boxing organization Misfits Boxing, where, according to him, he receives approximately twice as much remuneration.

„They say one thing and do the exact opposite. I want the UFC to be honest and upfront about the product it sells to the fans. Don't tell me you're bringing in the best athletes when you're letting the best leave. I would rather they just say: „We couldn't afford it. We're glad Michael Page is making more money at Misfits Boxing““, the former champion commented.

Johnson emphasized that in an ideal sports model, the best results should logically lead to the highest pay and a secure place in the organization. However, the UFC, according to him, works entirely on the principles of show business.