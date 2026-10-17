Fernando Alonso begins secret Dakar Rally testing with Prodrive prototype

Although two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has publicly categorically denied the possibility of a soon return to the “Dakar” rally, behind the scenes his actions speak of a completely different scenario. The Spanish veteran has already begun intensive testing in the deserts of Morocco, in preparation for a possible participation in the legendary marathon race.

The testing program is taking place against a backdrop of uncertainty surrounding the future and exact location of the race, whose fate in the deserts of Saudi Arabia remains in question for its next edition.

The tests in Morocco were first reported by Spanish sports journalist Gerard Fare, who managed to capture a few shots from a distance. In the photos, Alonso is driving an all-black prototype, devoid of any advertising logos or branding, and the driver himself is also wearing a pure black racing suit.

The car that Alonso is testing is the prototype of the British company Prodrive, previously known as the Dacia Sandrider. It was with this car that Qatari rally legend Nasser Al-Attiyah won the last edition of the “Dakar” rally. in January.

After the Romanian manufacturer Dacia decided to end its official rally-raid program early, Prodrive acquired the available prototypes and is actively looking for a new automotive partner.

In motorsport circles, it is increasingly claimed that the current Sandrider will undergo serious visual and technical modification to become an official Aston Martin project. In this way, Alonso could return to the “Dakar“ at the helm of the brand, with which he also competes in the Formula 1 world championship.