Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez rushed to hospital after serious head injury against Everton

Chelsea and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been rushed to hospital after suffering a serious head injury during the Blues' Premier League visit to Everton. The incident marred the Blues' win, with medical teams from both teams treating the goalkeeper for almost ten minutes on the pitch.

The incident took place midway through the second half at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool. When a free kick was taken in the Chelsea penalty area, Martinez stepped out decisively to catch the ball, but it resulted in a violent head-on collision with the defender of the “caramels“ Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Argentine goalkeeper was left lying on the grass, which required immediate intervention by the doctors. After prolonged medical care on the field, Martinez was carried out on a stretcher to the applause of the audience and players. Encouragingly, the goalkeeper was seen moving his arms as he left the field. Branthwaite, for his part, underwent a mandatory concussion test and was cleared to finish the match.

After the match, Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso largely reassured fans, confirming that the goalkeeper left the facility fully conscious. The coach added that Martinez was immediately taken to hospital for mandatory medical tests and examinations to establish the full picture of his condition.

Chelsea were leading 1-0 at the time of the incident, and in the end the Londoners walked away with all three points after a 2-0 victory, thanks to two goals from Pedro Neto in the second half.