Roma beat Genoa 2-0 and moved closer to the top

Roma beat Genoa 2-0 at home in a match from the 7th round of the Italian Serie A. The match at “Olimpico“ remained goalless in the first half, but after the break Santiago Castro and Emanuele Lulli secured the three points for the hosts.

Roma started more cautiously and had difficulty finding space against Genoa's press. The guests had a chance to take the lead, but Leonardo Balerdi directed the ball into the crossbar after a corner. A little later, Stephan El Shaarawy also hit the post with a shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Castro and Lulli decided the match after the break

The score was opened in the 50th minute. After a corner kick, the ball fell to Castro, who with a technical kick passed Genoa goalkeeper Justin Baylov and gave Roma the lead. For the Argentine, this was his first goal with the team of the Roman club.

In the 68th minute, Emanuele Lulli doubled the lead. The attack began with a breakthrough by Matias Sule, and after a ricochet from a shot by Lorenzo Pellegrini, the ball reached the 19-year-old Lulli, who directed it into the empty net. The goal was his first in Serie A.

Roma finished the match with 66 percent possession, 15 shots and five accurate shots. Genoa had nine shots, but only one of them was on target. After the second goal, the hosts controlled the match and did not allow the opponent to reach a turning point.

Roma remains close to leader Inter

The victory brought Roma back to success in the championship after draws with Inter and Como. According to Sky Sport, the Roman team has come two points closer to leader Inter.

“Tonight was not an easy match, in the first half it was difficult to find the right approach against Genoa. Roma was good today“, coach Gian Piero Gasperini told Sky Sport, quoted by ANSA. He described Castro's goal as “a fantastic performance“.

Roma's next match in Serie A is against Napoli as an away match on October 24. Before that, the Roman team has a Champions League match against Slovan Bratislava on October 20.

Sources: ansa.it, sport.sky.it, football-italia.net