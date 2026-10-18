Lionel Messi created a third consecutive success for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi created another remarkable spectacle on the fields in Major League Soccer. The Argentine star scored twice in the away game against Atlanta United, leading his team to a 3-1 victory, which now has 25 goals to his name since the start of the campaign.

After his scoring streak stopped last round, but he did score an assist in the 2-0 victory against New York City, tonight the Argentine once again took the baton for the "herons". He ended the intrigue in the clash within just four minutes of the second half.

The score was opened in the 45th minute by Herman Berterame, who scored with a header after an excellent cross from Luis Suarez.

After the break, Messi's moment came. In the 56th minute, Berterame assisted the world champion, who easily passed through the home defense and beat goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos. Shortly after, Leo created another masterful performance - brought out through the central area, he feinted a defender and sent the ball into the net for his 936th goal of his professional career.

Shortly before the end of regular time, Atlanta reduced their deficit through substitute Fafa Pico, who scored from the penalty spot. In the final seconds of the match, Messi was penalized with a yellow card.

With this third consecutive triumph in the championship, Inter Miami is in second position in the Eastern Conference with an asset of 55 points, while the leader is Nashville with 66 points.