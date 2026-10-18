Martin Minchev and his Krakow prevented Legia Warsaw from leading the standings

Martin Minchev started as a starter for Krakow and played until the 85th minute in the match against Legia (Warsaw), which ended 1:1. The Bulgarian international tried hard, but did not get any opportunities to score against the most titled club in Poland.

Krakow had some superiority at the beginning, but in the 26th minute they received a goal, made by Michal Ševčík. At the end of the half, the Norwegian Lasse Nordaas equalized with a very beautiful performance and gave the hosts hopes that they would be able to make a complete turnaround.

In the second half, Krakow was the team that created more chances and was closer to victory. With the point won, the hosts moved up to 11th position. Legia, on the other hand, missed out on catching up with the leader in the standings, Gornik (Zabrze).

In Saturday's other matches, Motor (Lubin) beat Slask (Wroclaw) 3-2, with the winning goal coming from a penalty in added time, while GKS Katowice lost at home to Pogon (Szczecin).